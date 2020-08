Lipstick, Toothpaste, Jacob The Jeweler Watches & Smurfs: A Look at Supreme’s Fall/Winter 2020 Drop

Supreme‘s finally revealed its Fall/Winter 2020, and it’s a hefty drop.

There’s literally something for everyone in this collection, which includes those looking for some statement-worthy jackets and others who are just looking to stack up on some classic box logo goodies. Oh, and that includes a double BOGO if you want to get even more hyped.

The New York-based skate brand has hooked up with Polartec for a few classic quarter-zip fleece pullovers and Fox Racing for some dirt-bike ready hoodies. The most head-scratching collab might be in the form of beanie, knit sweaters, denim jackets, jeans, and Gore-Tex outerwear with mini Smurfs strewn across them. If you were looking to cop more longjohns to keep you warm this winter, Supreme re-upped on the longstanding Hanes collab with new colors –red and black– to refresh the offering.

Now, if you know Supreme, you know that once you get passed the gear, the real gold can be found in the accessories. Some can be useful or novel, while others make you wonder why the brand decided to slap their logo on it. And for the Fall/Winter 2020 collection, there’s several of those moments– even though we both know you’ll cop with the quickness if still available. For starters, it looks like Supreme is hopping into the beauty market with a lipstick collaboration by Pat McGrath Labs. You might want to cop that for your girl and get some brownie points.

If you’re a certified horologist or just like blinged-out wrist pieces, Supreme will be dropping some puffer jackets with watch faces printed all over them, a plate with a watch face printed on it and a pair of Jacob The Jeweler Five Timezone watches which surely won’t be cheap.

And if those accessories weren’t enough, there’s also a gold lock pendant, a Mortal Kombat arcade game, a fishbowl, toothpaste, a Chucky doll, a vase, a microphone, and tons of other stuff you can peep in the gallery below.

The entire collection will be available in Japan stores and online Saturday, August 22.

