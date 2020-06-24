Marion County Public Schools Will Resume At Their Scheduled Fall Date

Wednesday, Superintendents from Marion County Public Schools released a joint message about the 2020-21 school year. While they do plan to open on the original scheduled date, they are offering options to families who are not able or feel uncomfortable returning to the classroom on the fall date.

Below is the statement released by the Indianapolis Public School:

Dear Marion County Public School Families,

We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families and communities as we have been planning for a safe return to school. The Marion County public school corporations have been meeting weekly with the Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) as we prepare for the 2020-2021 school year. We know that Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order allows schools in Indiana to open July 1. In addition, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and MCPHD Director Dr. Virginia Caine anticipate that Marion County will be in Stage 5 in mid-July based on the current data. And, the Indiana Department of Education, in conjunction with the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana Family and Social Services Agency, recently released guidance for the reopening of Indiana schools in their IN-CLASS report.

Marion County public schools, in collaboration with the Marion County Health Department, have come together to share important information as we prepare to welcome your children back to our classrooms. All Marion County traditional public schools will be starting on their scheduled date and will offer instructional options in either the physical school setting or online for students who are not able or are uncomfortable returning to school on the scheduled start date. Greater detail will be provided to our families in early July after the Marion County Public Health Department finalizes their guidance to us. The guidance we will receive from the MCPHD and will share with you in early July will include procedures for:

Symptom Screening

Cleaning and Disinfection

Cloth Facial Coverings and Masks or Face Shields

Social Distancing

Student Health and Safety

Bus Transportation

Identifying, Reporting, and Tracing Cases

Please expect more details to be shared in early July. Thank you again for supporting your Marion County public schools as we look forward to a safe reopening for the 2020-2021 school year.

Dr. Paul Kaiser, Beech Grove City Schools

Dr. Matthew Prusiecki, MSD of Decatur Township

Dr. Bruce A. Hibbard, Franklin Township Community School Corporation

Dr. Shawn A. Smith, MSD of Lawrence Township

Mr. Patrick Mapes, MSD of Perry Township

Dr. Flora Reichanadter, MSD of Pike Township

Dr. Timothy Hanson, MSD of Warren Township

Dr. Nikki Woodson, MSD of Washington Township

Dr. Jeff Butts, MSD of Wayne Township

Dr. Kyle Trebley, School Town of Speedway

Mrs. Aleesia Johnson, Indianapolis Public Schools

Source: IPS

Marion County Public Schools Will Resume At Their Scheduled Fall Date was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: