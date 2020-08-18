Watch Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech Live In Her ‘Major Contribution To The 2020 Race’

Michelle Obama was scheduled to be front and center on Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention with a keynote speech that, if history was any indication, will be remembered for years to come. Her speech, like the entire convention, was being streamed live online because the coronavirus pandemic’s guidelines for social distancing would not let the event be held in-person.

Anonymous sources last week teased the former first lady’s DNC speech by proclaiming in part that “Mrs. Obama has told friends that she views the speech as her major contribution to the 2020 race.”

She reportedly filmed her speech in advance last week at her family’s vacation home on Martha’s Vineyard as a way to ensure the first night of the Democratic National Convention will end on a technologically predictable high note. Her speech was also expected to attract the largest viewership of the week aside from Joe Biden accepting the Democratic nomination on Thursday night.

Speeches from Michelle Obama are legendary on their own, but it wasn’t too long ago when a different first lady was accused of plagiarizing the first Black president’s wife. In fact, it eas just about four years ago at the Republican National Convention when Melania Trump delivered an address that was eerily similar to one from Michelle Obama’s own Democratic National Convention speech in 2008.

Michelle Obama’s keynote speech to end Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention was scheduled to be delivered her after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks. They both will follow a veritable who’s who laundry list of addresses from the Party’s top members, including former presidential candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn; Democratic National Convention Chairman and Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson; Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore; and Alabama Sen. Senator Doug Jones.

The Democratic National Convention began one day after CNN’s most recent survey showed Biden clinging to a slim polling lead of just 4 percentage points — 50 percent to Trump’s 46 percent — if the election was held today.

However, an ABC News poll found Biden’s lead to be a little more pronounced with a double-digit percentage lead, 53 percent to 41 percent.

To watch a live stream of Michelle Obama’s speech to close out Day 12 of the Democratic National Convention, click here or scroll down to see an embedded video feed.

