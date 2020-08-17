Welp: NBA Photographer Given The Boot After He Posts Offensive Kamala Harris Meme

An NBA photographer deservingly got booted out of the bubble for being a head*ss and posting an offensive mean directed towards the future MVP (Madame Vice President), hopefully, Kamala Harris.

NBA photographer Bill Baptist will now be used as another example highlighting posting ridiculous, sexist and derogatory memes on your social media accounts can get you canned. Baptist learned that the hard way when he thought it was a good idea to share a meme on his Facebook page, which stated “Joe and the Hoe” KPRC 2 Houston, reported. The meme is about Former Vice President Joe Biden making the wise and very impactful decision to name the California Senator as his VP pick.

In a statement released by the NBA, the league confirmed that it would no longer be utilizing Baptist’s services who was hired as an independent contractor.

“The photographer is an independent contractor, and his services are no longer being used in Orlando.”

It would appear the NBA decided to take action immediately after WNBA legend, Sheryl Swoopes spotted Baptist’s post and said in a Facebook post:

“So this guy works for the NBA but covers the Houston Rockets. Has been around for a while. Even worked for the Houston Comets. It’s amazing how people will smile in your face, but eventually, their true colors will show. @NBA and Houston Rockets he needs to GO!!! So disrespectful. Bill Baptiste (sic) shame on you!!!”

As expected, Baptist expressed regret and issued his own statement to KPRC 2, and it read:

“I deeply regret posting on my Facebook page a phrase that I saw and copied from others as a sample of some people’s reactions to Biden’s selection of Senator Harris as his choice for VP. The phrase I posted does not reflect my personal views at all. I should not have been so insensitive to post the statements by others. I sincerely apologize to all of those who have rightfully been offended, and I have taken the post down from my FB page. It was a horrible mistake on my part.”

Welp, you should have thought about that before you called a Black woman and potential Vice President a hoe.

