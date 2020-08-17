Washington Football Team Hires Jason Wright As Its President, A First For The NFL

Well, would you look at that, some progress is being made in the NFL.

Today (Aug.17) the Washington Football Team has named Jason Wright its team president. The decision is a historical one, Wright is the first Black person to hold the position in a predominately Black league which is still insane when you think about it. Wright is also only the fourth former player to be named a franchise’s president in the NFL.

Washington Football Team appointed Jason Wright as team president in a historic hire. Wright will be responsible for leading the organization’s business divisions, including operations, finance, sales, and marketing. Wright now becomes the first black president of an NFL team. pic.twitter.com/Qoti1iBKAk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2020

Speaking on his hiring, Wright, who spent seven years in the league and co-leads McKinsey’s global inclusion strategy and spearheads global outreach to executives of color, stated:

“From football to business school to McKinsey, I have always enjoyed building exciting new things and taking on the hard, seemingly intractable challenges that others may not want to tackle. I especially love doing this with organizations who have deep history and values that set a firm foundation. This team, at this time, is an ideal opportunity for me. The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization – from football to operations to branding to culture – and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise. We want to set new standards for the NFL. As a DMV local and fan, I’ve been watching this team with interest long before I knew I could become part of it. I believe in Dan Snyder’s vision for this organization, and I am looking forward to partnering with Coach Rivera, who is a champion for the players and one of the great minds in football. Together, we will define the future of the Washington Football Team.”

Washington’s head coach also spoke on the historic hiring stating that he is “excited to have him on board.”

“I remember Jason as a player, and it is no surprise to me that he went on to achieve the caliber of success that Jason has in his time in the business world. From my conversations with his former teammates and coaches plus my own with Jason, I have come to see that we share many of the same core values and beliefs. Because he knows the NFL firsthand and how fast it moves, I am excited to have him on board to head up the front office and operations, so that I can focus on what’s most important to the fans in our community – winning football games.”

The team’s owner, Dan Snyder, described Wright as the “leader for this important time” in the team’s history in a statement and further added:

“His experience as a former player, coupled with his business acumen, gives him a perspective that is unrivaled in the league. We will not rest until we are a championship-caliber team, on and off the field. Jason has a proven track record in helping businesses transform culturally, operationally, and financially. He is a proactive and assertive advocate for inclusion of all people and will set new standards for our organization, and for the league. There could not be a better duo than Jason Wright and Coach Ron Rivera as we usher in a new era for Washington Football.”

We just hope Wright’s historic hiring is the first of many. The decision to bring him into the front office following Washington’s Football team dropping the racist Redskin name and logo.

Photo: George Gojkovich / Getty

Washington Football Team Hires Jason Wright As Its President, A First For The NFL was originally published on cassiuslife.com

