How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs Rampant On Social Media

The cause of death for the president's younger brother was not disclosed when it was announced he died.

Robert Trump, the younger brother of the president, died Saturday at the age of 71. His death came just about 24 hours after it was announced Friday that he had been hospitalized in New York City. But details about Trump’s cause of death did not include how he died — an omission that was seen as glaring to many and quickly gave way to speculation across social media as the nation grapples with the lingering coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Times reported that a family friend said Robert Trump had been taking blood thinners “after a recent fall” caused him to have “brain bleeds,” a term that Harvard Medical School describes as being associated with a “hemorrhagic stroke.” But like all the other news outlets covering his death, there was no official cause of death reported.

Robert Trump was hospitalized Friday under similarly uncertain circumstances, which is when the coronavirus and COVID-19 speculation began without proof. But his death the very next day swiftly renewed that speculation.

Considering how the president has repeatedly downplayed the pandemic’s effects on America and is rarely seen in public wearing a mask, Twitter users especially suggested that Robert Trump must have died from coronavirus complications.

Again, there is no proof of how Robert Trump died or his cause of death. But because the president has a reputation for rampant dishonesty, a lack of full disclosure when announcing his younger brother’s death was met with suspicion.

With that said, it was reported that the president visited his brother in the hospital Friday. While special accommodations are routinely made for presidents, healthcare protocol dictates that patients being treated for the coronavirus cannot have any visitors. That fact still didn’t prevent COVID speculation, though, as details about Friday’s visit were scarce.

Social media users were not kind to Donald Trump as he grieved the death of his younger brother. America woke up Sunday morning to not just the news that Robert Trump had died, but also to the viral hashtag “#wrongtrump” being among the nation’s top trending topics on Twitter. It was a morbid thought amid the actual loss of life that underscored the increasingly prevailing sentiment surrounding a president who has seemed more concerned with securing his own re-election than he has with the citizens he’s supposed to be presiding over.

Multiple people close to the president have tested positive for the coronavirus. Herman Cain, a Trump campaign surrogate, died last week following a coronavirus diagnosis that came after he attended a rally for the president during which very few people were wearing masks, including him.

As of Sunday morning, there have been more than 5.5 million coronavirus cases in the United States of America, according to the most recent statistics. More than 172,000 of those cases ended in deaths. Nearly 3 million have recovered.

Bob Ryland, first Black tennis payer to go pro

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020

UPDATED: 11:39 a.m. ET, Aug. 14 -- While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn't make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. This running file commemorating some of the notable Black folks who have died in 2020 is meant to pay homage to their contributions in life that will live on well after their deaths. Bob Ryland, the first Black tennis player to go professional, died Aug. 2. He was 100 years old. "With an aggressive baseline style and dangerous, low-lying slice shot, Mr. Ryland was a dominant figure in 1940s and ’50s tennis tournaments — at least those that let him play," the Washington Post reported with a nod to the racism he experienced at the time. Ryland notably coached Venus and Serena Williams when they played as juniors and was also a tennis instructor to celebrities, according to the United States Tennis Association. https://twitter.com/BillieJeanKing/status/1290843949968621570?s=20 Former professional wrestler James "Kamala the Ugandan" Harris has died, according to his biographer. Kenny Casanova made the announcement on his Facebook page and said Harris' cause of death was the coronavirus. https://www.facebook.com/kennycasanova/posts/10157063142726933 Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has died following a brief battle with the coronavirus. He died July 30 at the age of 74. Cain, who was also the former chair of the Kansas City Federal Reserve as well as the one-time chief executive of the Godfather's Pizza chain, was a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump. He may have contracted the coronavirus after attending a heavily attended rally for Trump without wearing a mask. [caption id="attachment_3986777" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty[/caption]   Cain's death occurred on the same day that Georgia Rep. John Lewis, the iconic civil rights pioneer who went on to become one of the most powerful men in Congress, was being buried in Atlanta. Lewis died on July 17 at the age of 80 following a battle with Stage IV pancreatic cancer that he announced late last year. You can read more about his legendary life by clicking here. https://twitter.com/tvonetv/status/1284331852996775938?s=20   Jas Waters, a television writer also known as "JasFly" who penned scripts for hit shows like "This Is Us," has died, according to reports. She was just 39 years old. Waters' death was confirmed by the verified Twitter account for "This Is Us," which tweeted on June 10 that "The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP." Waters' cause of death was not announced. https://twitter.com/ThisIsUsWriters/status/1270819673416716293?s=20 Bonnie Pointer, one of the four siblings who made up the hit singing group, The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 69 years old. Family members said her cause of death was cardiac arrest. The second-youngest of the four sisters, who died on June 8, is credited for pushing her siblings to join with her to sing professionally. “The Pointer Sisters would never have happened had it not been for Bonnie," Anita Pointer, the second-oldest sister, told USA Today in a statement. The Pointer Sisters peaked in the 1970s with a number of hit songs including "Fairy Tale," which won a Grammy for best country vocal performance by a duo or group. Wes Unseld, the venerable NBA Hall of Fame player who was the star on the Washington Bullets' only championship team has died. The Washington Wizards announced that Unseld died June 2 "surrounded by family following lengthy health battles, most recently pneumonia." Unseld was 74 years old. Read the full statement below. https://twitter.com/WashWizards/status/1267813394003955714?s=20 Jimmy Cobb, the legendary jazz drummer who kept the beat going for many of the genre's greats including Miles Davis, died May 25. NPR reported that Cobb's wife confirmed the cause of death was lung cancer. He was 91 years old. https://twitter.com/dazedbee/status/1264864203900362753?s=20 Earlier this year, his daughter announced her father was experiencing financial as well as medical problems. She reminded her father's fans of his accomplishments, including the fact that he "recorded the highest selling jazz record in history “Kind of Blue” at age 30." A GoFundMe account was started in January to raise money for Cobb's health care and was nearing $100,000 at the time of his death. https://twitter.com/elopezri/status/1264902083385442311?s=20 Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, a former longtime butler who worked in the White House, died following complications from the coronavirus. He was 91 years old. Jerman served 11 presidents, including Barack Obama, the nation's first Black commander-in-chief. Fox News reported that "Jerman worked at the White House from 1957 to 2012 as a cleaner, a doorman, and butler." Shad Gaspard, a professional wrestler-turned actor and author, was found dead on May 20 after he went missing while swimming at a beach in California days earlier. He was just 39 years old. Gaspard, a former star with the WWE, was caught in a strong rip current with his 10-year-old son. Lifeguards responded but Garspard insisted they save his son first. Lifeguards said when they returned, “a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea.” Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce was found dead in his Las Vegas condo on May 13, according to widespread reports. Boyce was 30 years old. He and his girlfriend were found dead together. Natalie Adepoju was 27 years old. There was no cause of death reported with the deaths. Boyce was best known for his roles in the movies "Twilight" in 2008 and "Apocalypse" in 2018. Memphis civil rights activist, city councilmember and businessman Fred L. Davis, who marched with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a historic labor strike, died on Tuesday following an illness. Davis made history when he was elected the Memphis City Council in 1967, joining two other newly elected Black people as the city's first African American council members. The next year, when the city's sanitation workers protested their working conditions and low pay, Davis and King were among those marching in the workers' support. Davis also opened one of the first Black-owned insurance companies in the south. In addition, he and his wife worked to desegregate the city's schools. https://twitter.com/MEM_Council/status/1260342708712943616?s=20   Davis' death followed a brutal spate of devastating losses from the music world. Betty Wright, the award-winning R&B soul singer whose signature song went on to become a sampling standard in hip-hop music, died Sunday morning. She was 66 years old. Wright, whose cause of death was not immediately reported, had a career that spanned decades and evolved from its gospel roots to rhythm and blues to pop, the latter of which won her a pair of Grammy Awards. https://twitter.com/SonAndPop/status/1259509570390634498?s=20 As Bossip noted, Wright's hit song from 1971, "Clean Up Woman," has been sampled in music by contemporary artists ranging from Mary J Blige to Beyonce and still stands the test of time as a classic song in its own right. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpEVVNGtMaw Wright's death came after several other celebrated members of the Black music community also recently died. Legendary rock n' roll pioneer Little Richard died May 9 at the age of 87. The reports of his death followed that of iconic hip-hop executive Andre Harrell, who discovered Sean "Diddy" Combs. Harrell was 59 and died May 8. Another of the most recent deaths reported was for legendary soul singer Bill Withers. He was 81 years old. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwgggzBgJfM Prior to that, legendary jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. died at the age of 85 after suffering complications from the coronavirus. That followed the death of Wallace Roney, a jazz trumpeter who also tested positive or the COVID-19 disease. Prior to that, the Rev. Dr. Joseph Echols Lowery, the man who was also known as the dean of civil rights, died March 27. Lowery was widely regarded as the top lieutenant for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and contributed to the civil rights movement in the most profound of ways that include working to end segregation on buses in Mobile, Alabama, before Rosa Parks as well as being a co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). He was 98 years old. Some other notable Black folks who have died this year include the legendary NBA champion Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was just 41 years old. Emergency personnel responded to the accident, but there were no survivors. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was on the helicopter along with seven other people who all died, as well. But there are others who died after living a full life of notable contributions to society, such as Katherine Johnson, the pioneering "Hidden Figures" NASA mathematician who died Feb. 24 at 101 years old. “She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote in a tweet when announcing her death. https://twitter.com/JimBridenstine/status/1231946829962584065 B. Smith, the restaurateur, lifestyle maven and esteemed businesswoman, died in February, according to her husband, Dan Gasby, who announced the news of his wife’s passing in a Facebook post. “It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith,” he wrote. “B. died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:50 pm, of Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease in our home in Long Island, New York. She was 70.” https://www.facebook.com/100000189921296/posts/3575437569139205/ Up-and-coming Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, known for his record “Welcome To The Party” was shot and killed in Hollywood Hills on the morning of Feb. 19. The rapper was at a Hollywood Hills home that he may have been renting when at least four men were suspected of breaking into the property wearing hoodies and masks, according to law enforcement sources. Multiple fires were shot, striking and critically wounding the Brooklyn rapper. The men, who have not yet been identified, were seen fleeing the scene on foot. It is unclear Pop Smoke he knew his killers. However, it has been reported that there was a party or gathering at the home before the alleged home invasion took place. Pop Smoke was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead. He was 20 years old. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1230171435093483520?s=20 Famed actress Ja’Net DuBois, who played the role of Willona Woods on “Good Times,” died Feb. 18 at the age of 74. DuBois reportedly unexpectedly died in her sleep while at her Glendale, California home. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1230280909368127488?s=20 Veteran T.V. and movie actress, Esther Scott died Feb. 14 after suffering a heart attack days earlier. A family member announced that the actress, known for her roles in “Boyz N The Hood,” “90210,” “Birth of a Nation” and more, suffered a heart attack in her Santa Monica home and was later found unconscious. She was hospitalized and died days later. She was 66 years old. Prior to that, the Jan. 9 death of Yolanda Carr, whose daughter, Atatiana Jefferson, was killed in her own home by police in Texas in November, was announced. Carr's death came a couple of months after Jefferson's father also died. His death was attributed in part to a broken heart while Carr's cause of death was not immediately confirmed. Studies have shown a direct correlation between people affected by police brutality and the deterioration of their health that “can lead to conditions such as diabetes, stroke, ulcers, cognitive impairment, autoimmune disorders, accelerated aging, and death.” Legendary sports journalist Roscoe Nance also died Jan. 9 at the age of 71, according to an obituary published on the website of a funeral home in Alabama. Nance covered HBCU sports up until his death but was also an NBA reporter at one point. He was inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame in 105, calling the honor "the highlight of my career," according to the HBCU Gameday website. The new year began tragically with the suspected drug overdose death on Jan. 1 of Nick Gordon, who was most famous for his relationship with Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. He was only 30. Scroll down to learn more about some of the other notable Black folks who have died this year. How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs Rampant On Social Media  was originally published on newsone.com

