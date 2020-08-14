Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is backing down from a recent lawsuit he filed against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and city officials.
The suit, filed in July sought to block restrictions Bottoms’ administration put in place to fight the coronavirus, including a mask mandate. As we know, southern and western states continue to see an uptick in COVID-19 infection rates.
This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com
Governor Brian Kemp Drops Lawsuit Against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Over Atlanta's Mask Mandate