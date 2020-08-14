2020 has been a very vocal year for Boosie and now that’s been taken away.

After turning his Instagram into the booty club, the social media platform banned him from the app. The Lousiana rapper pleaded on Twitter to “Mark Zuckinberger” to give him access to his page again after violating the policies.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Boosie’s solution he wants CEO Mark Zuckerberg to talk to him boss to boss and give him an Instagram orientation.

TMZ states that “Boosie says IG is the only way he and other rappers are making money in the pandemic, which has wiped out live concerts, and he says he needs his account to feed his family.” Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). This was probably the most damning piece of evidence when Instagram was debating over removing Boosie’s account pic.twitter.com/9RLY4wLSEg — This is an Autumn Night Stan Acct (@bigfish1906) August 13, 2020 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RELATED NEWS:

Boosie Addresses His Comments About Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya [VIDEO]

I Said What I Said: Rapper Boosie Denies Meeting With Jay-Z To Apologize To The Wade Family [VIDEO]

Boosie Admits To Getting Grown Women To Perform Sex Acts On Underage Son

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Boosie Gets Banned From Instagram & Begs Mark Zuckerberg For It Back was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com