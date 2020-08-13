After AG Meeting, Ben Crump Expects ‘Charges Will Be Filed’ Against Breonna Taylor’s Killers

On Thursday, the attorneys for Breonna Taylor‘s family held a news conferences to debrief on their meetings with Kentucky’s attorney general and Louisville’s mayor. According to civil rights lawyer and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, charges are expected for the officers involved in Taylor’s fatal shooting.

According to WKLY, Crump was joined by co-counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker to speak at Louisville Metro Hall at 10 a.m. They were joined by Taylor’s mom, Tamika Palmer, and her aunt.

Crump reiterated in a Thursday tweet what he said during the news conference. After meeting with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, “we expect charges WILL be filed against those who killed Breonna Taylor,” Crump said.

After meeting with @kyoag and @louisvillemayor, we expect charges WILL be filed against those who killed Breonna Taylor. #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 13, 2020

The Taylor family and their attorneys met with Cameron on Wednesday while his office continues their investigation into Taylor’s death.

Cameron initiated the meeting as a way to offer his condolences to the family. Baker confirmed that this was the tone of the meeting and she said that Cameron didn’t personally reach out beforehand because he feared that it might compromise the investigation. Baker also said that no new information nor timeline was revealed during the meeting. According to USA Today, she told reporters that Cameron is awaiting ballistic results from the FBI scene.

According to Courier Journal, Aguiar said that he was initially frustrated that witnesses still needed to be interviewed for the investigation as well. It’s already been over 150 days since Taylor was fatally shot and the officers involved have yet to be charged, despite many protests. Cameron said that there are still “re-interviews” to do for the investigation.

Despite the long wait, Augiar seemed to remain positive, especially if the cops weren’t thorough in their initial witness interviews . “To the extent that those are ones the police didn’t do a good job on — while I wish they’d already been done — I was pleased to hear they’re getting their own versions,” Aguiar said of the attorney general investigation.

Taylor’s family is also staying positive, with Palmer saying she feels “more confident” that “truth will come out and that justice will be served.” She added that the family explained to Cameron “how important it was for their office to get all the facts, to get the truth and to get justice for Breonna.”

The Taylor family attorneys also talked about their meeting with Mayor Fischer. Crump described the conversations as tense and necessary, yet a “positive, productive conversation about how we try to work together to heal this city beyond just getting justice in the criminal matter for Breonna Taylor.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old ER technician, was fatally shot by Louisville police on March 13. The cops arrived at Taylor’s apartment to serve a no-knock warrant, which have a violent history of going wrong. After Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one shot and hit Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, believing the cops were intruders, the police returned fired. Taylor was struck five times and died in her hallway.

Cameron will consider whether state criminal charges will be filed against the three cops who fired their weapons, including Mattingly, and detectives Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove. Hankison has since been terminated from his job by interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder. The other two officers are on administrative reassignment.

