Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reboot Is Happening

A reboot of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is potentially coming to the airwaves. The Hollywood Reporter shared that a remake of Will Smith’s 90s hit show is being shopped around by the rapper and a guy named Morgan Cooper to land a deal with a streaming service. The outlet claims that the re-imagined series, which is titled Bel-Air, has been in the works for over a year after the four-minute long trailer premiered online in March of 2019. Streaming services such as Peacock, Netflix and HBO Max are currently bidding on the series. The original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which had six seasons and lasted from 1990 to 1996, is currently on HBO Max.

