Snoop Dogg Looking To Invest In AC Real Estate

Atlantic City may soon have a new top dog when it comes to real estate. Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg spoke to Mayor Marty Small via FaceTime Sunday, telling him he’s coming to the city and looking to try to invest in some local real estate and do some “big things.” Developer Cesar Pina apparently connected the two. Snoop also told Small that he wants to start a coalition of black mayors, which would include Small, and that he plans to come to the Garden State when recreational marijuana becomes legal.

(Source-HotNewHipHop.com)

