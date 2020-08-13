Big East The Latest To Put Off Fall Sports

Another college conference is putting off fall sports this year because of coronavirus concerns. The Big East announced it is postponing athletics and will look into playing the impacted sports in the spring. The move pushes back soccer, cross country, volleyball and field hockey. Some of the schools include the University of Connecticut, Butler, Creighton and Villanova.

For more on this story, click here—https://www.espn.com/college-sports/story/_/id/29648422/big-east-cancels-fall-sports-seasons-pandemic

