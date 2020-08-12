“Black-ish” Shelved Episode To Air On Hulu

A shelved episode of “Black-ish” will finally air on Hulu. Disney is making the controversial episode available with the rest of the show’s library on the streamer. The episode titled “Please, Baby, Please” features Dre, played by Anthony Anderson, telling his young son a bedtime story that reflected on the events of his first year on Earth. It offers a mix of political allegory and actuality, including news footage of Donald Trump, the Charlottesville attacks and the NFL kneeling protests. “Please, Baby, Please” was indefinitely shelved before its scheduled February 27th, 2018 air date. The moves caused show creator Kenya Barris to move his business from ABC Studios to Netflix.

(Source–Variety)

