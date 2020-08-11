Kanye West Could Face Election Fraud Probe

“Hmm.”

Kanye West’s political campaign is going from bad to worse. After Illinois reportedly removed his name from the ballot due to invalid signatures on his petition, Kanye withdrew his campaign in the state of New Jersey after hundreds of signatures drew scrutiny from an elections lawyer. According to CNN political analyst April Ryan this could open the rapper-politician up to legal ramifications including an election fraud investigation. Kanye has yet to comment on the matter.

