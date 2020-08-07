Lala Anthony graced the cover of Essence magazine and she opened up about many different topics like climbing in her career and co-parenting with Carmelo Anthony.

She discussed that she and her husband have put aside their differences to raise their 13-year-old son Kiyan together. The show discusses how their families co-parented and when is the perfect time to tell a child about their biological parents.

Gary’s Tea: Lala Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Carmelo Anthony [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com