Southwest Airlines No Longer Cleaning Planes Between Flights

Though coronavirus cases continue to rise, Southwest Airlines are planning to go back to its pre-COVID routine.

According to Fox Business, starting on August 1 the airline changed its “flight sanitization policy to focus on bathrooms and tray tables, forgoing seat belts and armrests, which will now be cleaned at night as part of its “six to seven-hour” deep clean.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Switching their cleaning will only prioritize high touch areas to decrease the turnaround time.

Fox News obtained an email stating the ““multi-layered approach to cleaning,” which includes using a broad-spectrum disinfectant to clean lavatories and tray tables at every seat between each flight. The planes also undergo an electrostatic cleaning once a month, which reportedly kills bacteria for 30 days.”

The airline does plan to continue to leave middle seats empty until October to promote social distancing.

Customers are still allowed to wipe down their own seat and Southwest says they will provide disinfectant wipes at the check-in counters upon request.

“As always, Southwest will monitor Customer and Employee feedback as we adapt to the new normal in air travel, while ensuring we keep safety as our top priority,” a statement read.

SEE ALSO:

George Floyd Hologram Memorial Launches At Sites Of Confederate Statues

Right-Wingers Troll Oprah For Calling Out ‘White Privilege’

Police Seize Almost 400 Pounds Of Heroin From The Bluff In Largest Drug Bust Ever

9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over 9 photos Launch gallery 9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over 1. Jnane Tamsna - Boutique Hotel Palmeraie Marrakech View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on Jun 19, 2020 at 12:48pm PDT 1 of 9 2. Search Results Web results Spice Island Beach Resort View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on Jun 19, 2020 at 12:48pm PDT 2 of 9 3. Search Results Web results Negril Tree House Resort View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on Jun 19, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT 3 of 9 4. La Maison Michelle Barbados View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on Jun 19, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT 4 of 9 5. iKhaya Lodge, Cape Town, South Africa View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on Jun 19, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT 5 of 9 6. SOWETO HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on Jun 19, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT 6 of 9 7. Ads Salamander Resort And Spa View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on Jun 19, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT 7 of 9 8. Search Results Web Result with Site Links La Maison in Midtown Bed & Breakfast View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on Jun 19, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT 8 of 9 9. Paradise Cove View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on Jun 19, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over 9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over [caption id="attachment_3154885" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Aniesia Williams / Aniesia Williams[/caption] Throughout the world, there are many thriving black-owned businesses, whether it’s a restaurant, beauty care, online business, etc. We all have been stuck in the house due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of us are counting down the days until we can start traveling again (safely). When that time comes you can travel and support black businesses at the same time! Check out some of the best black-owned hotels around the world. RELATED NEWS: 5 Black Owned Mascara Lines For Your Next Beauty Splurge Noooooo! Some Of Your Favorite Black-Owned Hair Brands Aren’t Black-Owned Couple Creates App To Find Black-Owned Restaurants HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE Continue reading 9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Southwest Airlines No Longer Cleaning Planes Between Flights was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com