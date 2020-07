Joe Biden is confirming he will choose his running mate next week. But it’s unclear if he’ll make that public right away. He’s definitely expected to before he accepts the Democratic presidential nomination. The convention kicks off August 17th in Wisconsin. Biden had said he would narrow his list after candidates were vetted and meet with them in person. But when asked about that today, he only replied “We’ll see.”

Who do you think he will pick?

(Source-CNN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: