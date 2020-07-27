Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Meek Mill Confirms Breakup With Milan Harris, Mother Of His Newborn Son

Meek Mill and the mother of his newborn son Milan Harris, founder of clothing line Milan Di Rouge, have officially broken up. The “Going Bad” rapper announced on social media that he and Harris have decided to part ways just two months after she gave birth to their son.

“We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding! -meek-,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added on Instagram that there are no hard feelings between him and Harris, they just decided to call it quits and co-parent harmoniously.

“[Milan Harris] no fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media work think we moving wrong.”

He also tweeted that in the last year many of his relationships changed but didn’t go into details.

“I made a lot of paper last year everything got different with a lot people I helped so I gotta revaluate myself! It will happen to anybody with success & power grow, stay strong and move forward!

Milan, however, wasn’t too fond of Meek’s public announcement. “I’d never address my private life, publicly, but I just felt the need to say,” she wrote shortly after he did.

Harris and the Philly native didn’t speak to much publicly on their relationship. It wasn’t confirmed that they were an actual item until Harris was pregnant. She unveiled a baby bump at her fashion show in December 2019 but it was unknown if the father was Meek Mill and if they were truly an item. After getting into a heated back-and-forth with his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj on social media, he confirmed that he was expecting a child in a now deleted tweet.

“My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit,” he wrote.

Harris gave birth to Meek’s third son on his birthday, May 6.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” he wrote on Twitter.

