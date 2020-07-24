Downtown shooting leaves two people wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot in downtown Indianapolis Thursday evening.

The incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. just north of Washington Street on North Pennsylvania, in the center of the business district.

Police said an argument broke out in front of a liquor store on North Pennsylvania. One man was shot and critically wounded, another suffered what police described as serious wounds.

A police captain at the crime scene said two people were being questioned as possible suspects in the shooting.

The location is in the center of the business district—a short walk from Monument Circle and just two blocks from IMPD headquarters.

Police quickly blocked off Pennsylvania Street north of the crime scene.