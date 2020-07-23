Three shot at busy south side Indianapolis intersection

INDIANAPOLIS — A busy south side Indianapolis intersection was the scene of a shooting that left three people wounded Wednesday evening.

Police were called to U.S. 31 and Southport Road just before 7 p.m. Officers found three shooting victims. All were placed in ambulances and rushed to local hospitals. Two female victims were described by police as being in critical condition, while a male victim suffered a graze wound.

Police at the scene said people in one vehicle fired at the other car. What led up to the shooting wasn’t clear, but police believe the shooting was not random.

Police fanned out across the busy commercial area in search for a possible suspect vehicle.

It’s the second shooting with multiple victims on the south side of the city in less than 24-hours.

Late Tuesday, two people were shot and wounded just north of County Line Road, between Meridian Street and U.S. 31.

