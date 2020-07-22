No NFL Preseason Games In 2020

Sports
There will be no NFL preseason games this season. The Players’ Association said today all exhibition games will be canceled after the typical four-game slate was trimmed to two earlier this year. In addition, training camp roster sizes are expected to be reduced from 90 to 80 at the start of workouts. This comes after the league’s coronavirus testing protocols were finalized yesterday. All teams are set to report to training camp next Tuesday.

(Source-ESPN.com)

