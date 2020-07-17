Our prayers go out to Tamar Braxton. Her boyfriend found her in their Los Angeles hotel room unresponsive. He believes that it is a possible suicide attempt due to the singer taking an unknown amount of pills while drinking.

50 Cent never misses a chance to be petty. He came for Nick Cannon throwing shots because Cannon lost his show, Wild ‘N Out. This is not the time to troll.

Gary’s Tea: Gary Sends Prayers To Tamar Braxton After Her Alleged Suicide Attempt [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com