Nick Cannon Demands Ownership Of “Wild N’ Out”

Nick Cannon is trying to take what belongs to him after being let go by ViacomCBS. On Wednesday, Cannon responded to ViacomCBS’ announcement to sever ties with the rapper/actor following backlash after he spewed hurtful comments about Jewish people. In a statement, Cannon demanded full ownership of his “billion-dollar” Wild N’ Out brand and also requested an apology from the broadcasting company for “back door bullying.” As he continued, Cannon apologized for any speech that furthered and spread hate. His comments come after ViacomCBS decided to end all business dealings with him after he called Jewish people the “true savages.”

(Source-People.Com)

