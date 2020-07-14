LeBron James Opts Not To Wear Message On The Back of His Jersey

When the NBA season resumes in a few weeks, the name on the back of LeBron James’ jersey will be the same as it always has been. James, the league’s most visible player, is opting not to put a social justice message on it. James said Saturday he didn’t need a name on the back of his jersey for people to “Know what I’m about or what I’m here to do.” As of the middle of the past week, 285 of the 350 eligible players had opted into selecting a message to put on the back of their jerseys, ESPN’s The Undefeated reported.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: