Are Closure Conversations Necessary After A Break-Up?

Black woman and man quarrelling at home

Why closure is important

When a person chooses to end a relationship, they already have a clear narrative in their minds about why they can no longer continue in the relationship.

How to give yourself closure

Despite common belief, it is possible to give yourself closure. Some common methods include working through your feelings with a licensed mental health professional or doing an activity that will symbolize the end of the relationship. However, many experts say that reflective writing can do the trick.

 

