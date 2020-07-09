Cam Newton’s Ready To Prove Himself As New Details Of His Disrespectful Patriots Deal Surface

Months after the start of NFL free agency, Cam Newton finally has a contract and it’s with the New England Patriots.

It was initially reported that Cam’s contract was full of incentives and was light on guaranteed money. This kind of contract has come to be known as a “prove it” deal. A player agrees to a short term contract without a lot of money guaranteed, but they enter a very favorable situation where the prospects of them succeeding are very high.

The details of that deal are now being disclosed by Field Yates.

A full breakdown of Cam Newton’s contract with the Patriots, which includes $3.75M in playing-time incentives and a maximum value of $7.5M if the team wins the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/TGSVEJ3P0Z — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 9, 2020

Since his 2015 MVP season, Cam Newton has been riddled with injuries and inconsistencies. The talent is undeniable, but his inability to stay on the field and remain at 100% while on the field is ultimately what led the Carolina Panthers to move on from him.

Newton has missed 16 of a possible 32 games in the past two seasons and in the 2018-19 season, Cam was playing with a bum shoulder for the 14 games he did suit up for. Because of his sketchy injury history, Newton was willing to enter a one year deal to prove he can stay healthy and still compete at a level that earned him MVP honors in 2015, and helped the Carolina Panthers reach the Super Bowl.

If Newton plays the majority of the snaps under center and the Patriots win the Super Bowl, Newton could turn his 550k contract into a 7.5 million contract. That 7.5 million includes two 500k bonuses for being selected to the Pro Bowl and the All Pro team.

Newton’s rookie contract paid him $22 million over four seasons, and before the 2015 campaign began, he inked a five-year extension with the Panthers that earned him an additional $103.8 million. That brings his total career earnings in his first nine seasons in the NFL total $121.4 million.

Newton has gone on record saying that this contract with the Patriots is not about money, rather it’s about respect.

In case you’re like me and have some difficulty reading that here it is in regular font:

“It’s not a lot of things money cannot buy, but amongst the top of that list of things, you would find respect as one of those! THIS IS NOT ABOUT MONEY FOR ME; its about RESPECT”

Newton looks determined and focused to prove all the haters and doubters wrong.

Cam Newton’s Ready To Prove Himself As New Details Of His Disrespectful Patriots Deal Surface was originally published on cassiuslife.com

