“The Wonder Years” are coming back to TV. ABC is reviving the hit show, but this time it’ll focus on a Black family in 1960s Alabama. The original ran from 1988 to 1993 and starred Fred Savage. Lee Daniels will Executive Produce.

For more on the story, click here—-https://ew.com/tv/the-wonder-years-reboot-abc/

