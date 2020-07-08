Today’s tea is all about dating and relationships.

Carmelo Anthony’s alleged baby mama, Mia Burks is upset about his new magazine cover. She had a series of post and delete tweets happened but no word from Mr. Anthony himself.

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their 4 year anniversary but Gary thinks that Ciara just doesn’t love him as much as she claims.

The show also debates about what’s an “exotic” woman and dating outside of your race.

Gary’s Tea: What Makes Someone An “Exotic” Woman? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com