Virgil Abloh Is Auctioning Off An IKEA x OFF-WHITE Chair For Racial Justice Groups

Virgil Abloh announced he would be contributing art pieces for an auction that is being organized in support of racial justice groups across America.

In early June, during the height of the civil unrest across America in the days following the killing of George Floyd, Virgil made a donation out of the kindness of his heart. But that donation quickly backfired because it’s the relatively low price of just $50.

Now Virgil is opening his wallet a bit more this time. The Virgil Abloh x IKEA MARKERAD chair from Abloh’s “personal archive” is up for auction, and the winner gets their name illustrated on the chair. The starting bid for the chair is just $1, but the bidding currently sits at $2,000, with the winning bid expected to be much more.

Design Yard Sale’s is hosting the auction on eBay with all proceeds set to be given towards organizations that are actively engaged in dismantling racism.

Organizers of the auction have said that their goal is to use their “creativity and skills to assist the Black community in projecting its voice.”

“The recent murder of George Floyd has given rise to a new wave of mass protests against systemic racism and police brutality directed at the Black community,” Design Yard Sale organizers said. “Racial injustice and inequality have been a centuries-long battle fought by the Black community daily around the world. Countless Black lives—Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Freddie Gray, to name a few of too many—have been violently taken by the incarnation of this systemic oppression: the police.”

The works are being auctioned off to benefit the Bail Project and Colloqate Design. For additional info, including bidding info on individual pieces, click here.

