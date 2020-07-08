“Hamilton” Not Eligible For Oscars

The Broadway smash hit “Hamilton” isn’t eligible for Oscar contention after making it’s film debut on Disney-Plus last weekend. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did make a rule change for streaming movies to be eligible for awards amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, current rules state a production can’t be considered if it’s instructional, promotional or a recording of a performance. The film version of “Hamilton” was recorded at New York’s Richard Rogers Theater in 2016. The show has won eleven Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

(Source-Billboard)

