Pharrell & Netflix To Collaborate On New Gospel Series “Voices Of Fire”

So it only makes sense for some of your favorite streaming services to start creating more content as people get more used to the new normal of spending more time inside. One service that’s been doing just that is Netflix, who recently hooked up with Pharrell Williams to assemble “one of the world’s most inspiring gospel choirs” as part of his new Netflix docu-series, Voices of Fire.

Happy Sunday! Excited to announce Voices of Fire, a new docuseries that follows @Pharrell's hometown community as it builds one of the world’s most inspiring and diverse gospel choirs. Only on Netflix later this year! pic.twitter.com/YvPGuTTpd4 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 5, 2020

Williams returns to his native of Virginia to get the deed done alongside his Uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams, in their hometown community in Hampton Roads to put together a super talented group of individuals for their choir.

“With the belief that diverse backstories can give their collective voice a greater meaning, the Bishop and his team will be searching for people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds,” reads the press release.

The creative genius will co-executive produce the new series, which is set to air later this year. He made the announcement on Sunday at the virtual Essence Fest.

Williams isn’t at all new to the reality TV competition game, as he previously served as a host on NBC’s The Voice for four seasons and even won season eight. In other Pharrell news, he’s also in talks with Netflix and Kenya Barris to create a Juneteenth musical. The musician also helped usher Juneteenth into legislation by supporting Virginia’s governor in making it a statewide holiday.

“This is our chance to lead, to truly embrace the importance of Juneteenth and to treat it as a celebration of freedom that Black people truly deserve,” Pharrell said during the press conference solidifying the announcement.

