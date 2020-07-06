Stanley From “The Office” Is Trying to Raise $300,000 To Make His Own Spinoff

If your favorite character from NBC‘s hit show The Office is Stanley, then we’ve got the perfect fundraiser for you to throw some coins at.

Stanley Hudson, played by Leslie David Baker, –aware of all the quotable moments he has and his chill attitude towards dealing with his eclectic coworkers all day– has launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund a spinoff centered around his character. Stanley was just reoccurring on season one, but for the next seven seasons, he was a regular as fans laughed at his endless eye rolls.

Baker’s spinoff is titled Uncle Stan: Coming Out of Retirement. Like it sounds, Stanley is out of the paper business, but chilling in Florida without a care in the world may not be all it’s cracked up to be for the senior citizen– or at least not when family calls.

“After enjoying his retirement in Florida, carving wood, enjoying the white sand beaches, and dancing to old disco, Uncle Stan (Baker) gets a call from his nephew Lucky in Los Angeles asking for help with his two kids and running his motorcycle/flower shop. With his business failing, his kids growing up without enough attention, and on the brink of losing his patience with the cast of characters he has working in the shop, Lucky is going to need all the help he can get from no-nonsense Uncle Stan,” reads the show’s synopsis.

The Kickstarter is looking to raise $300,000 by the beginning of August. As of July 6, 183 backers have donated just over $28,000 to the campaign with varying tiers. If you donate just $5, you get a shout out on the site and email updates about the show coming to fruition. But, if you donate upwards of $2,500 you can get some pretty dope perks like a 10-minute Zoom call with Leslie David Baker for up to 5 friends, a signed hard copy of the script, be an extra in an episode, tickets for you and a guest to the Hollywood premiere, or even get credited as an executive producer.

You can check out some of the other perks and send a donation here.

