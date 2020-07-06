Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

This morning during Gary’s Tea, Rickey Smiley shared that his daughter Aaryn Smiley was shot in Houston over the holiday weekend on the way to get food at a Whataburger.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Rickey said that Aaryn, who is currently in the hospital recovering, is well and she will have to undergo surgery.

SEE ALSO: Rickey Smiley’s Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

This story is developing. Listen to the clip and keep his family lifted in prayer.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Aaryn, Rickey Smiley's daughter

Rickey Smiley's Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley's Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley’s Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley's Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley's daughter Aaryn has grown up right before our eyes! Here's a look at Rickey's beautiful baby girl over the years... Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shows His Daughter Aaryn The High School He Graduated From [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest
Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston…
 6 hours ago
07.06.20
Photos
Close