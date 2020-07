The NFL is planning to play a song often referred to as the Black national anthem before Week 1 games this fall. ESPN reports “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing” will come before “The Star Spangled Banner.” The league is also considering recognizing victims of police brutality with names on uniforms or helmets. This comes after the NFL voiced its support towards the Black Lives Matter movement amid nationwide protests.

