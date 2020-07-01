Surgeon General Presses For Mask Usage In Public

The Surgeon General is pressing Americans to put on a mask while they’re in public. Speaking with the White House coronavirus task force, Jerome Adams explained wearing a face covering is “not a suppression of your freedom.” He argued it is actually “a vehicle to achieve our goals.” Adams also said it adds to Americans’ freedom by allowing states to open up more businesses. The Surgeon General pointed to younger Americans so they can have proms or play sports. His comments come as several states see spikes in coronavirus cases.

(Source–Bloomberg)

