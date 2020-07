Major League Baseball is in….Minor League Baseball is out. The 2020 season was officially canceled Tuesday due to the pandemic. The league’s president calls it a sad day but noted clubs can start focusing on 2021 without having the uncertainty surrounding this season. Major League Baseball also had its own issues trying to get a 2020 season underway. Those players report tomorrow with full workouts starting Friday.

(Source-ESPN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: