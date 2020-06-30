Diddy Endorses Shyne For Belize House Of Representatives

Former Bad Boy artist Shyne is continuing to shape politics in his native Belize, more than a decade after his release from prison. The Bad Boy rapper, who serves as the country’s Ambassador of Music, is currently running for Belize’s House Of Representatives and got a ringing endorsement from Sean “Diddy” Combs. In an Instagram post, Diddy said that he’s proud of Shyne and encouraged his followers to support him. Shyne was nominated by the United Democratic Party to stand as a candidate for the Belize House of Representatives for the electors of Mesopotamia in Belize City. Diddy’s endorsement of Shyne comes after the two feuded for years after Shyne was released from prison. The young rapper was partying with Diddy and Diddy’s then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez before he fired a gun inside Club New York on December 27, 1999. While Diddy was acquitted of charges related to the incident, Shyne was found guilty and served 10 years in prison.

(Source-HipHopWired.com)

