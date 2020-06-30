Survery: Americans Trust CDC COVID Info Over Trump

A new survey finds Americans trust the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention more than they do President Trump when it comes getting information about the coronavirus pandemic. A Pew Research survey shows 64-percent of people believe the CDC gets the facts right most of the time. Only 30-percent of respondents feel Trump has the facts right most of the time. While 53-percent trust their state government regarding information about the public health crisis.

Click here for more of this story—https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/505146-americans-trust-cdc-most-trump-least-for-information-about-covid-19-survey

