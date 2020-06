Hosted by Ebony Chappel and Cameron Ridle

Commissioner Fred Payne, The Leader of Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development talks to us about the Rapid Recovery program that is providing state funding and resources to help train people for new career fields and assist employers. PLUS listener calls and comments on the uptick in violence and homicide across the city.

For more information on career training and resources, visit nextleveljobs.org

