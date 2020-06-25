Entertainment Buzz
Bill Cosby Wins Appeal In Sexual Assault Case

Bill Cosby has been granted an appeal by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in his sexual assault case. The actor will now be able to appeal two issues in his conviction. The disgraced actor was convicted back in 2018 of rape and assault. Cosby is currently serving a three to ten year sentence. The state Supreme court also raised the possibility of his sentence being overturned.

See more on this story, click right here—-https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/thr-esq/bill-cosby-case-be-reviewed-by-pennsylvania-supreme-court-1299863

