Civil rights activist and Until Freedom founder, Tamika Mallory is keeping up the fight for Breonna Taylor. Taylor was killed after being shot eight times by the Louisville Police Department after entering on a no-knock warrant.

Since being killed in March, the Breonna Law has been passed banning no-knock warrants but Mallory is fighting for a bigger change.

Mallory shares the plans she has to fight this case.

Tamika Mallory Shares How To Continue The Fight For Breonna Taylor [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com