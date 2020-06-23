Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What Does Da Brat Know About Tamar’s Elevator Fight? [WATCH]

It looks like the drama between Tamar Braxton and K.Michelle is back ignited. After Tamar hesitated at the idea of doing a VERZUZ battle with the singer, K. Michelle had some words to say.  She spilled all the tea, accusing Tamar of having an affair with Michael Mauldin, the father of Jermaine Dupri.

“You can’t f*ckin go around talking about nobody when you sleeping with a married man,” said K. Michelle.

“You was sleeping with Jermaine Dupri Daddy. How you sleeping Jermaine Dupri Daddy and get your a** beat by Jermaine Dupri momma in an elevator?! But you want to talk about me? I don’t f*ck married men. But you so holy? Hmmm.”

Tamar refuses to speak on the accusations but Da Brat did confirm that the “Beyonce’ in the elevator” fight did happen between Tamar and Jermaine Dupri’s step-mom, not JD’s biological mother. 

“Jermaine Dupri’s momma is Momma Tina. So it wasn’t his momma,” said Brat. “That did happen. I happened to be in that elevator. The whole Beyoncé thing, that definitely happened. That’s Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife. Lord Jesus, no comment. I was in the elevator honey. It was just a situation. And Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife was a little fed up and it went down in the elevator. When it opened, I exited the elevator stage left. I didn’t have nothing to do with it. This was a while ago.”

She didn’t speak more about the alleged incident but clearly, Tamar and K. Michelle will not be doing any collaborations anytime soon.  Listen to the clip below.

 

 

Text "RICKEY" to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_3022330" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty[/caption] Tamar Braxton is making headlines again, but this time not for her Celebrity Big Brother beef, but a comment she made about her family dynamic on the show. Tamar revealed she allows her son Logan to sleep in the same bed as her and her Nigerian boyfriend who she calls T'Challa. "See Logan's five. He be in the bed with me and T'Challa!" she told Kandi Burruss during a candid chat on the popular reality TV show. When Kandi questioned how Vince feels about it, Tamar dismissed her ex-husband and claimed she wouldn't mind if the shoe were on the other foot. "We not together! That's not really his business," Braxton said. "And if [Logan] did that with somebody that [Vince] looked like he was getting ready to get married to, why would I act a fool? I would want him to be close to her." Tamar explained the dynamics, saying she sleeps in between Logan and T' Challa so there's no contact between the men. "He'll come in and scoot me over," she said. "I don't play that. I don't mess around with my kids. We live in an apartment, it's not like I'm in my house."Hmm. Tamar's admission sparked a debate on #BlackTwitter about the inappropriateness of her comments. Little is known about Tamar's hunky beau, leading people to think she's making a naive decision. However, while discussing her relationship with the rest of the Celebrity Big Brother cast, she revealed, "I met T'Challa and now it's a wrap again. But he didn't date Black women, which is crazy," she said. "He did not date Black women. It's like, I'm attracted to men who don't like Black women. Vince neither, remember that? Vince either." Things that make you go hmm… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkJ8uPLwCgI&feature=youtu.be

