The Food and Drug Administration wants consumers to avoid nine hand sanitizers amid a global health pandemic. The agency warned the products may contain methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through skin or ingested. It was found in several brands produced by Mexico-based Eskbiochem SA. The brands include CleanCare, Saniderm, Lavar, The Good Gel, Esk Biochem and All-Clean. The warning comes as hand sanitizer remains in high demand because of coronavirus.

