Trump Says More Stimulus Checks On The Way

President Trump says Americans could soon receive another round of coronavirus stimulus checks. In an interview with Scripps news, the president said a “very generous” package is on the way. Trump did not disclose how much money the legislation will be but added details are expected in the coming weeks. In March, Congress approved up to 12-hundred dollars per person who makes less than six figures. Last month, the Democrat-led House passed a three-trillion dollar bill that includes more stimulus payments despite Republican resistance.

So I guess we’ll see what happens in the coming weeks or it’s just another distraction in light of everything else that’s been happening in the world. Do you think there will be another stimulus check coming?

Also On 106.7 WTLC: