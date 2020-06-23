2020 ESPY Awards In The Books

This year’s virtual ESPY Awards is in the books. The show kicked off with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who acknowledged several Black athletes who paved the way for many in the sports community. Due to the pandemic many awards were not given out. The president of the production company behind the awards show explained the only awards that will be given out this year are “narrative awards” that highlight narratives of public services or courage. Co-hosts Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe also touched on the conversations happening around race and inequality as it pertains to sports.

(Source-ESPN)

