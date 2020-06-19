Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s Assembly And Online March On Washington

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against racism will be another demonstration that will also unite tens of thousands of other people across the country. Only this protest — The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering — will be held online, inviting people to log on to the internet and digitally demand justice for low-income and otherwise disenfranchised people in America.

Organized by the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, the Moral March on Washington describes itself as “fighting to save our nation’s soul from the interlocking injustices of systemic racism, poverty, militarism and a war economy, ecological devastation, and a distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism. Somebody’s hurting our people. It’s gone on far too long, and we won’t be silent anymore.”

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering is scheduled to be live streamed online Saturday at both 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and then again on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to visit the website for the Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering and enter register as part of a collective pledge to demand elected officials work to find solutions to issues such as “the evils of systemic racism, poverty, the war economy and militarism, ecological devastation and the nation’s distorted morality.”

The timely online gathering coincided with the nation’s Juneteenth celebrations, but not by design. Organizers for the Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering said they chose this weekend because of the urgency posed by the coronavirus pandemic and “deepened by the failures of our elected leaders and the threat of economic collapse.”

The Rev. William J. Barber in 2018 stepped down as the state president of the NAACP‘s North Carolina chapter to revive Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s Poor People’s Campaign.

“What we’re doing is called a Poor People’s Campaign national call for moral revival. Dr. King in ’68 said that we needed a revolution of values when it came to racism, poverty, and militarism,” Barber told NewsOne at the time. “We are saying today we need a revival when it comes to the issues of systemic racism that are still very real, this issue of systemic poverty, the war economy, and national morality.”

Learn more about the Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering by clicking here.

