A movie about the life of a civil rights activist and Wimbledon champion is in the works. Academy Award winner Kevin Willmott is writing the screenplay on the life of Arthur Ashe with the full support of the former tennis player’s estate. Willmott’s credits include “BlacKKKlansman” and “Da Five Bloods.” Ashe is the only black man to win Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open. He is also known for speaking out against apartheid in South Africa.

(Source–Variety)

