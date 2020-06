A LeBron James rookie card could go for as much as a million dollars at auction. The rare LBJ 2003-2004 Upper Deck Exquisite is one of only 23 produced and will go up for auction at Goldin Auctions on June 22nd. The card is signed by the Los Angeles Laker himself, it also contains a piece of a patch from the former Cleveland Cavaliers star’s jersey during his rookie year. Its condition is graded at nine-point-five out of ten.

(Souce-Yahoo Sports)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: