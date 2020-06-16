WNBA Announces Short Season Without Fans

The WNBA is gearing up for a short and quiet season. The league announced its plans to have a 22-game regular season schedule with a traditional playoff format. Officials explained they are finishing a deal that would make Florida’s IMG Academy the home for the 2020 season. All 12 teams would be housed, hold training camp and play games at the site starting in July. The league noted fans will not be allowed to attend any games because of coronavirus. The league’s commissioner added all players will receive full pay and benefits for the season.

(Source-ESPN)

