Barbra Streisand is helping George Floyd’s daughter get started in the stock market at a young age. Gianna Floyd took to Instagram yesterday to thank the singer for sending her a package that included Disney stocks. It is unclear how many shares Streisand sent to the six-year-old, but from the looks of the picture, Gianna is excited regardless. The package also included two of Streisand’s albums, “My Name Is Barbra” and “Color Me Barbra.”

(Source-People.com)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: